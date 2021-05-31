County seeks repayment from special prosecutor in rape case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jackson County officials are seeking to recoup about $80,000 is public money paid to a special prosecutor accused of mishandling a controversial a case where a man’s rape convictions were overturned on appeal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the county hired Jacqie Spradling in 2017 to serve as special prosecutor in the criminal case against Jacob Ewing. Later that year, Ewing was convicted of two counts of rape and four counts of criminal sodomy, among other counts.

The Kansas Court of Appeals threw out those convictions in 2019 and ordered a new trial, finding that Spradling made a half-dozen errors and misled the jury by making assertions during her closing argument that were not supported by the evidence.