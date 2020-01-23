Court: Kansas “Ag-Gag” unconstitutionally bans free speech

Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities unconstitutionally criminalize free speech.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil mostly sided on Wednesday with a coalition of animal rights and consumer protection groups which had challenged the state’s “Ag-Gag” law, which was enacted in 1990.

The law makes it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at animal facilities without the owner’s consent or to enter them under false pretenses.

The judge says the Kansas law only targets negative views about animal facilities.

