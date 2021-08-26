COVID-19 outbreaks in Wellington schools lead to closings

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wellington KS Public Schools released a statement on Facebook Thursday night stating that they would temporarily be closing all schools in the district.

The statement says “The Sumner County Health Department and USD 353 have deemed 3 of our 6 buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools. Therefore, we will be temporarily closing all schools and suspending sports practices and other school-related events.”

The district will be closed starting tomorrow, August 27, and will reopen on September seventh.

Here is Wellington School District’s full statement:

Dear USD 353 and Wellington Community, The Sumner County Health Department and USD 353 have deemed 3 of our 6 buildings as COVID-19 outbreak schools. Therefore, we will be temporarily closing all schools and suspending sports practices and other school related events. This closure will be from tomorrow August 27th to return on September 7th. Adjustments for learning will be made once school resumes on September 7th. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and provide regular updates via the USD 353 website, email, and text alerts. We thank you, as always, for your patience and understanding while we continue to navigate this pandemic. We understand the frustrations and that this situation is not ideal, but the health and safety of our students and staff and community is our top priority. Sincerely,

Adam Hatfield

Superintendent, USD 353

KSN will have updates as they become available.