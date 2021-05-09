Crash in Lyon Co. leaves three dead, one injured

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Lyon County leaves one person injured and others three dead.

On Saturday evening, Lyon County deputies, the Emporia and Lyon County fire and EMS, and the Emporia police department responded to an injured female walking down the 800 block of Road 147.

After Lyon County Deputies arrived on the scene, an investigation led to the discovery of a car crash where a vehicle had left the roadway.

Lyon County deputies contacted 15-year-old Ashely Edwards, who advised she was a passenger in the car accident.

The Lyon County and Emporia fire department and EMS were able to extract a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix from the river, locating three individuals inside.

Those inside the vehicle were found dead and identified as 17-year-old Chase Luby, 13-year-old Paxton Luby, and 17-year-old Shelby Phoenix.

Edwards was transported by the Emporia and Lyon County EMS to Newman Regional Hospital for her injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.