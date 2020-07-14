Crash outside of Cheney results in critical injury of child, Cheney police chief injured

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash Tuesday afternoon resulting from a stolen pickup truck in Kingman county and ending near 15th St. and 359th St. W just outside of the Cheney city limits, resulted in multiple injuries including one child being transferred to a hospital in critical condition. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.
Captain Brad Hoch with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Cheney Police spotted a pick-up truck that was reported stolen in Kingman County. A pursuit ensued which started inside Cheney and ended outside the city’s limits.
One child, who was inside the stolen pick-up, was critically injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital. Another driver in a SUV, who was not part of the pursuit but got in the way, was also injured and taken to a hospital.
Captain Hoch said the Cheney police chief was also injured in the crash.
The suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
