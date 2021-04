BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barber County Dispatch confirmed Friday evening that a morning controlled burn that got out of control in the afternoon is the cause for the grass fire at 160 and Bitter Creek Road.

Barber County Dispatch confirmed that they are getting air support in their efforts to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported.

No evacuations have been announced or no homes are threatened at this time.