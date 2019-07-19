Crews find body of missing 13-year-old in Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities recovered the body of a missing 13-year-old boy in Clinton Lake in the Lawrence area.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristen Channel says the Jayon Harris-Jordan went underwater Thursday while swimming near the outlet at the lake and never resurfaced.

Crews began to search for the teen before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies and a helicopter searched for the boy until darkness fell, and resumed their search Friday morning, recovering the body from the Clinton Outlet.

No more information is available from Douglas County Sheriff, but will be providing and update at a later time.