Crews from several departments assist in putting out Winfield house fire

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield Police Department and Winfield Fire Department announced that crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1100 Block of East 6th Avenue on Thursday.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that there was still an individual inside the residence, but they were not able to enter the structure due to active fire in the residence. However, during fire operations, crews learned that all individuals who resided in the house had been accounted for and were safe.

The Udall Fire Department, Arkansas City Fire Department, Burden Fire Department, Cowley County Emergency Management, and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.