PARTRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from across Reno County were called in to assist on a large hay bale fire early Monday morning.

It happened at a large hay shed west of Partridge at the intersection of Longview and Herren Road. Crews were called to the fire around 3:30 a.m.

The Reno County Fire Department said when they arrived, they found an approximately 30-foot-tall stack of around 100 hay bales on fire, about 100 feet away from a large hay shed with more bales inside. There were burning embers drifting away from the fire and into the shed.

The department made a request for more tender (water) trucks to respond to assist. Reno County Fire Districts 3, 7, 8, 9, Pretty Prairie, and Hutchinson Fire shuttled water back and forth from the fire to help crews bring it under control.

Hay Fire Near Partridge, KS in Reno County 9-25-2023

The department also thanks Miller Earthworks, who provided a large excavator that was able to spread the hay out to make it easier to get all of the flames under control. Reno County Fire says otherwise, crews would have had to haul water most of the day until all of the hay had burned off.

The department warns people in the area will continue to see smoke as the fire is still burning, but it is under control.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released. However, hay often spontaneously combusts.