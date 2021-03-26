Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a meeting of fellow GOP senators Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Suellentrop is stepping away from most of his duties as majority leader following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement. (AP Photo/Andy Tsubasa Field)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop related to his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving.

Suellentrop, a Republican from Wichita, was arrested March 16 after the Kansas Highway Patrol says he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 in Topeka. He was released after a judge said there was no probable cause to support the arrest.

Kagay says Suellentrop turned himself in Friday afternoon and an arrest warrant was issued. His bond was set at $5,000.