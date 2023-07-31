WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Congress prepares to pass this year’s new Farm Bill, farmers everywhere are paying attention to what comes of it.

Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann says that with the weather Kansas has been experiencing this year, more farmers will be looking for crop insurance for protection for the years to come.

However, he also says there will be efforts to try and decrease its presence in the bill, which would not bode well for producers.

Extreme weather across the nation this year has impacted crops everywhere, with farmers being forced to collect more crop insurance payments than usual.

However, crop insurance isn’t a “one-size fits all” plan.

Different crops require different insurance policies, so a variety of plans are available.

It can get confusing when choosing which one would work the best on a farm.

Brad Dilts runs Serenity Farm in Sedgwick County with his family and says when he first started looking for crop insurance five years ago, the price was unreasonable for what he was growing.

However, he says that he has seen some changes in recent years that has convinced him to do some more research.

“I looked it up on the USDA’s website, and it looks like they do have some subsidies now for covering part of the premium if you’re diversified with at least three different commodities,” he said.

Marcia Bunger is a Risk Management Administrator at the USDA and says the organization has tried to make crop insurance more accessible for farmers in recent years after hearing feedback from producers themselves.

“We’ve increased the revenue limits for those eligibility on whole farm revenue and microfarm,” she said. “ We’ve also lessened the paperwork, upfront paperwork for ‘whole farm’ but reduced the paperwork required for ‘microfarm’.”

Barring any delays, Congress is expected to pass the new Farm Bill by September 30.

Isabel Flores is covering Washington, DC for KSN.com. She is a Broadcasting and Digital Journalism graduate student at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.