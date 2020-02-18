Crossing guard dead, driver in hospital after incident in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a vehicle struck and killed a crossing guard in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday.
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. along Leavenworth Road between 54th and 55th Streets.
Officer Jonathan Westbrook said the crossing guard worked for the Unified Government.
“He was doing his job, and he was struck,” Westbrook said. “Fortunately, no other children were struck at the time of the accident.”
Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.
Westbrook said the driver who hit the crossing guard was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly incident.
