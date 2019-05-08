Cyclist helps evacuate a Hutchinson family from late night house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A cyclist keeps a family out of harm in Hutchinson as a fire engulfed their home.

Thanks to the unknown cyclist, one adult and two children narrowly escaped the burning structure and were able to call Hutchinson Fire Department. The family’s pets, four dogs and two cats, were also rescued from the fire.

When the fire department arrived, they found the single-story home with a fire showing from roof. The initial crew made an aggressive interior attack and a search of the residence.

The fire was contained to the area of origin, but the home did suffer extensive smoke and heat damage. Crews stayed on the scene to investigate the initial cause and monitor hot spots.

The Red Cross was notified for assistance. The Hutchinson Fire Department will be canvas the neighborhood to inform the community of the importance of smoke detectors in the home.

The home did not have smoke detectors to alert the occupants of the fire. No injuries were reported.