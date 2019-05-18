Damage reported after storms Friday night

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – There was some damage reported across western Kansas after multiple tornado touchdowns Friday night.

In Ford County, officials said a couple of homes were damaged when a tornado touched down over rural areas.

North in Edwards County, the sheriff’s deputy tells KSN News that Kinsley received some hail and strong wind. Lewis did receive some damage to trees and several roofs in town. A semi was also blown over.

South in Clark County, a semi was reported blown over near Minneola by a tornado.

Earlier in the evening near McCook, Nebraska, a tornado damaged an outbuilding and toppled some trees.

