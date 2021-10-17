Day care manager fired as police investigate possible abuse

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The person who ran an Overland Park day care was fired after police began investigating allegations of child abuse at the center.

A spokesman for The Learning Express said Sunday that the franchise owner of the location in Overland Park was fired for “failing to meet our standard of care.”

The Kansas City Star reports that the independently owned day care is a franchise location of the Deerfield Beach, Florida-based company.

Overland Park Police said Thursday that officers are investigating nine reports of child abuse at the center. That investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been reported.