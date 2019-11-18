Day care worker gets 10-year term in Kansas baby’s death

Breaking News
Carrody Buchhorn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A woman convicted in the killing of a 9-month-old boy at a Kansas day care has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Forty-five-year-old Carrody Melissa Buchhorn was found guilty in July of second-degree murder in the September 2016 death of Oliver Ortiz at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora.

She was sentenced Monday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a coroner ruled Oliver’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. He testified that Oliver had a fractured skull caused by enough force to make him immediately unresponsive and, without intervention, died within minutes.

Oliver’s parents last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the day care operators in whose home Oliver died, Gina Brunton and husband Morgan Eric Brunton. The court later approved a settlement.

