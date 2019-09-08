Day two of the Kansas State Fair is action-packed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – There were plenty of rides, events and eats to be excited about at day two of The Kansas State Fair.

Today’s schedule featured grape stomping, pie eating and butter sculpture carving competitions.

KSN caught up with one Marshall county family who say they attend the fair every single year.

“We come each weekend, we love to see what the new things are, we love to go see the butter sculpture,” said Jolene Wessell. “My sister has some rocks that she has on display, so we come see them. And, of course, the kids love to see all the animals and what rides they can ride also.”

You can read up on events or attractiosn at The Kansas State Fair right here, or visit Kansasstatefair.com for more details.