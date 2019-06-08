Deadline approaching for resident big game permit applications

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism wanted to let residents know the deadline for their big game permit applications is almost here.

Deadlines for resident hunters wanting to apply for an elk, antelope, or deer permit must submit their applications by June 14.

Earlier in 2019, the KWPT Commission voted to move the resident limited draw deer and elk permit application deadline to the second Friday in June.

This also marks the first year that deadlines for either-species/either-sex deer and elk permits coincide with the firearm antelope application deadline.

Resident hunters can apply on line at kshuntfishcmap.com. Find more info at ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/.