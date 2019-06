OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash involving a deer in eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a semi was driving westbound near Ottawa early Tuesday morning when it hit a deer on K-68.

The truck and trailer jackknifed and ended up in the eastbound lanes on a bridge.

Then, a pickup driven by a 47-year-old Missouri man rear-ended the semi. John B. Yaple died as a result.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries.