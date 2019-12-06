Deaths of 2 men from Junction City considered murder-suicide

Kansas

by: The Associated Press

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say the deaths of two men from Junction City are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Geary County authorities say the bodies of 27-year-old Zachary Lima and 24-year-old Christopher Young were found late Thursday near Milford Lake Dam in Junction City.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputy David Gilbert said investigators believe Lima forced his way into a home and took 24-year-old Christopher Young out of the house before the men’s bodies were found.

No further information was released.

