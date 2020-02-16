Defense: Convicted killer was victim of ‘Machiavellian plot’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (The Kansas City Star/AP) – A Kansas judge has set a March hearing for presentation of new evidence in the case of a man in prison for murder who says he was framed.

Attorneys for the Project for Innocence and Post Conviction Remedies and the Midwest Innocence Project have taken on the case of sixty-two-year-old Olin “Pete” Coones.

Coones was charged in Wyandotte County with first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence for the 2008 death of his late father’s caregiver, Kathleen Schroll and Carl Schroll.

The Kansas City Star reports that his defense, Alice Craig, said Schroll actually killed herself and her husband because financial abuse and fraud investigations involving Coones’ father were catching up to her.

The attorney also claims there is no physical evidence at the scene to tie Coones to the fatal shooting of the couple and that Coones is the victim of a “Machiavelian” plot by the late Kathleen Schroll.

