Department of Transportation announces $14 million in grants for 24 Kansas airports.

U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – The Department of Transportation announced $14 million in grants for repairs, updates, and expansions at 24 Kansas airports.

The grants will cover the following airports across the state:

Lawrence Municipal airport was awarded $3,610,032 to repair and rehabilitate the runway.

Garden City Regional airport was awarded $1,726,151 to install pavement markings to enhance airfield safety.

Hays Regional airport was awarded $1,435,567 to install runway vertical and visual guidance systems.

Gardner Municipal airport was awarded $600,000 to acquire land to enhance the runway.

Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal airport was awarded $600,000 to construct a new hangar.

Blosser Municipal airport was awarded $567,000 to reconstruct lighting on the taxiway and seal the taxiway pavements and joints.

Russell Municipal airport was awarded $517,000 to seal the surface of the runway pavement, helping make certain the runway is safe for landing and takeoff.

Strother Field was awarded $494,263 to update the taxiway and reconstruct the airport’s rotating beacon.

Tri-City airport was awarded $466,259 to help construct an 800-foot connector taxiway.

Meade Municipal airport was awarded $454,639 to install airfield guidance signs.

Cimarron Municipal airport was awarded $450,000 to reconstruct the airport apron and taxi lane.

Cheyenne County Municipal airport was awarded $450,000 to perform sealing and crack repairs to the runway.

El Dorado/Captain Jack Thomas Memorial airport was awarded $393,078 to install new vertical and visual guidance systems and reconstruct the airport’s lighting system.

Rooks County Regional airport was awarded $349,200 to acquire snow removal equipment to keep the airport serviceable when there is snow.

Augusta Municipal airport was awarded $306,000 to fund the first phase of reconstructing a portion of the runway.

Phillipsburg Municipal airport was awarded $279,000 to rehabilitate the existing parking lot and the airport access road.

Ulysses airport was awarded $225,000 to update the airport’s master plan.

Kingman airport was awarded $220,500 to perform sealing and crack repairs to the runway.

McPherson airport was awarded $202,500 for project updates to the airport’s master plan study to reflect the future needs of the airport.

Emporia Municipal airport was awarded $180,993 to acquire additional land for the airport.

Shalz field was awarded $153,375 to update the airport’s master plan.

Lyons-Rice County Municipal airport was awarded $150,000 to update its existing airport master plan.

Medicine Lodge airport was awarded $93,060 for an environmental study to evaluate potential environmental impacts to proposed tree and vegetation removal.

Ottawa Municipal airport was awarded $91,935 to install a new wind cone and segmented circle navigational aids to provide pilots with critical airfield information.

“Kansas airports are vital to the regional economies throughout Kansas, connecting communities large and small and providing necessary supplies and emergency medical services for rural areas across the state,” Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas said. “These grants will help fund needed repairs and expansions to multiple Kansas airports to continue providing efficient service to Kansans and continued development throughout the state.”