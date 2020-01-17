1  of  29
Despite the cold, MLK Jr. Ceremonial March takes place at the Statehouse

Kansas

by: Lindley Lund

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The temperature dropped below freezing on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the ceremonial Governor’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March from happening.

Community members, organizations, politicians, students and musicians gather at the Kansas State Capitol in celebration of the Civil Rights Movement activist.

Following the march, the attendees heard from keynote speaker and Secretary of the Department of Administration DeAngela Burns-Wallace.

“I walk in his legacy. I’m a representation of exactly his dream to be standing in this role. To be one of the first African Americans to lead the agencies that I hold. I am part of that legacy. I am a manifestation of Dr. King’s dream,” Burns-Wallace said.

In her speech, Burns-Wallace talked about ways to strengthen the state’s democracy, which she said can be implemented through the work the administration does collaboratively. She said that instead of focusing on one political side or the other, it is important to instead focus on what the administration does that is best for Kansas.

