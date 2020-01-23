Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Buhler Mennonite Church South Towanda Fairview Baptist Church

Dismissal of court-funding lawsuit: Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt releases statement

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday dismissing Frederick, et al. v. The Kansas Legislature, a lawsuit asking the court to order increased funding for the judicial branch of state government.

“Today’s dismissal of this lawsuit is in the best interests of the citizens of Kansas, who expect the different branches of their state government to work cooperatively, exercise restraint and respect the proper role of the other branches. The court should no more decide the size of its own budget than the Legislature should decide the constitutionality of the laws it enacts. I commend both the court and the Legislature for their respectful and restrained handling of this matter.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories