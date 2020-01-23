Dismissal of court-funding lawsuit: Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt releases statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday dismissing Frederick, et al. v. The Kansas Legislature, a lawsuit asking the court to order increased funding for the judicial branch of state government.

“Today’s dismissal of this lawsuit is in the best interests of the citizens of Kansas, who expect the different branches of their state government to work cooperatively, exercise restraint and respect the proper role of the other branches. The court should no more decide the size of its own budget than the Legislature should decide the constitutionality of the laws it enacts. I commend both the court and the Legislature for their respectful and restrained handling of this matter.”