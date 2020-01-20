Dodge City man killed in truck crash in Pratt County

One person died and two others were injured in a pickup crash on US 54 in Pratt County on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo courtesy Gale Rose, Pratt Tribune)

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died and two others were injured in a pickup crash in Pratt County Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was on US 54 about three miles west of Cunningham, around 4:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy Gale Rose, Pratt Tribune)

Jose Munoz-Arroyo, 48, Dodge City, was driving a Chevy Colorado westbound on the highway when it went off the road. Troopers say he over-corrected and the truck rolled in the median and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Munoz-Arroyo died at the scene.

Rolando Caal-May, 41, and Jennifer Munoz, 21, also of Dodge City, were passengers in the truck. They both have potentially serious injuries.

They were transported to a Wichita hospital.

