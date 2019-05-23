Dodge City man sentenced for distribution of meth

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 33-year-old Dodge City man was sentenced Wednesday to 154 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Roman Del Real was sentenced in Ford County District Court. Del Real pleaded guilty in February to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The crime was committed in October 2016. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Garden City Police Department, Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.