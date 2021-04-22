Dodge City Police apprehend teenager in connection to December shooting

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday that after a four-month investigation, an arrest warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder was issued for 19-year-old Samuel Paz-Acosta. He has been apprehended and booked into the Ford County Jail.

According to Dodge City Police, on the evening of December 27, 2020, officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of East Spruce. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old Dodge City man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The shooter fled the scene before police arrival and remained at large.