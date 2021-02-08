Dodge City police investigating abuse case involving 5-month old baby

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on their Facebook page Monday that they were contacted by Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on Saturday concerning a child abuse case.

According to the DCPD, a five-month-old baby from Dodge City was being treated at Wesley for multiple brain bleeds believed to have been sustained at his Dodge City, Kansas home.

A subsequent investigation by detectives resulted in an arrest warrant issued for the baby’s father on the alleged charge of abuse of a child and aggravated battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

