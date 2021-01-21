Dodge City Police release statement on body found in park

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department released an update on a body found at Lions Park on Monday. In a Facebook post Thursday, Dodge City police released the following statement:

“During the early morning hours of Monday, January 18th, 2021, DCPD detectives investigated the death of a man found in Lions Park. A family member identified the subject as a 52-year-old Dodge City man. The cause of death has been determined to be alcohol poisoning and hypothermia. Our heart goes out to the family.”