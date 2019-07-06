Dodge City police take precaution ahead of this weekends rallies

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Dodge City are getting extra help patrolling the streets as two competing rallies are set to take place Saturday.

Dodge City Police are taking precautions this Saturday after hearing about two groups that look to celebrate their different values of freedom.

After a Christian revival group announced it’s holding a liberty march, the Kansas Unity Coalition decided to hold a rally in opposition.

The two events will take place about a block away from each other.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis says his department will keep a close eye on both rallies.

“We will be monitoring, obviously activities in both crowds to make sure they are assembling peacefully and that it remains that way.” says Chief Francis.

Police will have state, county, and regional support to help ensure the events remain peaceful.

Chief Drew Francis says the goal on Saturday is simple. “My hope is that we have a group of adults on both sides that can simply express their support for their beliefs and respect each other and the freedoms that our country actually provide.”