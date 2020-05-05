Dodge City releases a three-phase plan to reopen city-owned facilities

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) —The City of Dodge City released a three-phase plan Monday for reopening city-owned facilities and operations using the baseline of Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan to reopen the state.

The first phase begins on May 4 and will see a continuation of the operating procedures followed during the Stay-At-Home order. The re-evaluation date to potentially move into the following phase will also follow the data guidelines set in Governor Kelly’s plan by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Over 14 days the disease spread must be stable or declining, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions must decline, and there must be a downward trajectory of COVID-19 deaths within a 14-day period.

“We all need to continue to be cautious and work hard to honor the social distancing and health guidelines,” said City Manager with Dodge City Cherise Tieben. “If numbers of cases keep growing, the 14-day timeline could be pushed out. We need help from all of our citizens to flatten the curve. We all want our lives and our work to be back to normal.”

During phase one of the City’s plan, city-owned facilities will remain closed to the public as they have been since March 17. Operations and services will continue as they were during the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents may call temporary numbers for assistance, and these numbers can be found at www.dodgecity.org.

After the first 14 days, City administration will re-evaluate operations based on the KDHE guidelines or any guidelines the Ford County Commission may enact to assess if phase two will be implemented or postponed. The second phase would see employees back in offices and the elimination of the temporary phone lines. However, city-owned facilities may remain closed to the public during that time. Phase two will not be implemented before May 18, 2020.

The third phase for the reopening of city-owned facilities and operations will take place no earlier than June 1. If health guidelines are met, City facilities will reopen to the public and commence regular services. During this time, protocols will be put in place to ensure that customers can maintain a distance of 6-feet from each other, and waiting areas do not become crowded.

More information regarding each phase will become available as the phases are anticipated to be implemented.

The City said the released plan may be subject to change.