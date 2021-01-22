Dog taken from Kansas City front lawn reunited after showing up in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The case of a missing Kansas City dog had a surprise ending when the pup popped up on social media in Wichita, three hours away.

Three weeks ago, Bill Hornbeck let his dog, Riley, out into the backyard like usual. Somehow, the Labrador retriever slipped through the fence and into the front yard.

A good Samaritan on the way to work stopped to try to help when he saw Riley was in danger due to the traffic. He tried calling the owner’s number on her collar, but someone showed up and said they knew where the dog lived. They took Riley, but they didn’t bring her back to the house.

The Hornbeck family said Riley was taken from their own yard. They filed a police report and even hired a pet detective, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who could bring her back safely.

Weeks later, a woman called. She had found the dog in Wichita.

She said she follows the Kansas Human Society on Instagram, and she recognized Riley’s picture from the signs posted around town.

“She was about to be adopted. There was so much interest in her, it was incredible,” Bill Hornbeck said.

He said he drove to the shelter where he was reunited with his other family member.

“Thanks to all the people on social media who really did a lot of work for us, and the Kansas City Police Department. The Humane Society was awesome,” Hornbeck said.