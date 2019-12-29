1  of  2
DOJ to add more police in Kansas City area, crimes continue

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Federal and state officials are pooling millions of dollars to add more police officers to combat Kansas City’s gun violence.

But research has shown that changing the way police interact with is likely to have a greater impact on crime reduction.

Kansas City, Missouri, is on its way to report about 150 homicides and officials are projecting another 500 nonfatal shootings by year’s end.

The Justice Department announced a plan that could funnel nearly $10 million to the Kansas City metro area to deter crime by adding more police and resources.

But KCUR-FM reports that research shows that changing policing strategy is likely to have more impact on decreasing crime.  

