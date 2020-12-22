Douglas County dissolves drug enforcement unit

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is ending operation of a special drug-focused unit, calling its structure outdated as the department moves away from focusing on “low-level users.”

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jenn Hethcoat told the Lawrence Journal-World that the decision to dissolve the unit that works with Lawrence police was finalized in November.

Hethcoat says the office will continue to operate a special investigative unit but with a focus on crimes related to drug activity, “not low-level users who would benefit more directly from behavioral health support than incarceration.”

The county’s new sheriff, Jay Armbrister, takes office Jan. 11. Hethcoat says Armbrister initiated the operational change.