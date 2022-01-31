LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak involving inmates and staff at the county’s jail.

The sheriff said it has 16 inmates with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 31. There are also seven staff members who have tested positive for the virus. The sheriff said one additional person tested positive, but that person is housed in a separate unit.

According to the sheriff, the cases were identified as part of the office’s testing protocols at the correctional facility. It’s also difficult to isolate individuals because of the number of people housed in the jail at this time, the sheriff said.

“Due to the prevalence of the delta and omicron variants right now in the community and the state, this has created a challenge for limiting transmission, especially for our staff and in the correctional facility, just as we are seeing with the current number of cluster sites in correctional facilities across the state,” Maj. Gary Bunting, Corrections Division at the Sheriff’s Office, said.

Testing and medical care are provided to all those in custody, according to the department.

The jail had not been listed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 cluster list, but expects to be added on Feb. 2. Locations must have at least five cases of COVID-19 to be included on the list. At last count, there were 14 correctional facilities on the state’s list.