LAWRENCE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — The Douglas County Sheriff requested body cameras and new dash cameras for deputies.

The request is on the agenda for Douglas County Commissioners to discuss Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said funds were budgeted to buy 89 body cameras and 28 dash cameras for department cars.

“This technology will allow us to continue our commitment to transparency in interactions with the public and those in custody,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said.

The cameras will be used to record and document interactions between deputies and the public, as well as record evidence at crime scenes.

If the request is approved, deputies will join Lawrence officers and Kansas University police in wearing body cameras.

Commissioners will also discuss a proposed civilian-based coroner scene investigation unit a the meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.