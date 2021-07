SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers backed up Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after he encountered an issue on the road.

According to KHP, a lug nut flew across the median and struck Lock’s windshield. As shown in the pictures, it almost broke through the glass.

The troopers said it was a good thing Lock was wearing his seatbelt and wished him well on his way through Kansas.