Drive-up concert at Kansas State Fairgrounds: Lauren Daigle, Grammy Award-winning artist performing Sept. 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair announced Tuesday two-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Lauren Daigle will have a live drive-up concert event at the Kansas State Fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25. The concert will be held in the parking lot east of the Fairgrounds off Plum Street.

Daigle’s performance will be one of her two “Autumn Nights” performances, where the other event will take place at Rogersville, Missouri.

The Kansas State Fair said the drive-up concert series is being presented by a third-party promoter who is renting the lot. “Autumn Nights” will adhere to CDC recommendations and both local and state health and safety regulations and guidelines. The Fair is working with the Reno County Health Department officials who approved the event.

Attendees will be allowed to book their own oversized parking space when tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. To secure tickets early, fans can participate in a Spotify Fans First pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at http://laurendaigle.com/autumnnights/.

Besides Grammy Awards, Daigle is a five-time Billboard Music Award winner and a three-time American Music Award winner.