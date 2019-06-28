Driver dies in I-470 tanker fire near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after a tanker drove off I-470 near Topeka, sparking a fire Friday morning.

Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin confirmed the driver of the tanker died and five homes were evacuated, but they have been allowed back.

Officers on scene said the tanker left I-470 between the east and south Topeka turnpikes. Police, fire and hazmat crews are working to determine the cause of the crash, and emergency crews have blocked both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

Crews finished putting out the tanker fire around 10 a.m.