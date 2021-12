TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, a driver lost control of their car near Southwest 20th and Ohio Butler County. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled approximately two and a half times before stopping.

The driver was a 35-year-old male of Kansas and was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche without a seat belt. He was taken to St. Francis hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No one else was involved and the cause of the crash is undetermined.