Driver survives overturned semi in Barton County, some livestock killed

NEAR GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – An overturned semi in Barton county kills ten head of livestock aboard the vehicle.

Wednesday at approximately 11:37 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported truck accident near the intersection of US-HWY 56 and K-156, just east of Great Bend.

When deputies arrived, they located an overturned truck tractor and livestock trailer containing 155 head of swine.

Authorities who investigated the scene say, Eliseo Lozano, 26, was driving eastbound on US-56 and attempted to turn left on to K-156. Lozano turned the truck too sharply, causing the livestock to shift and overturn the truck and trailer.

The driver, Eliseo Lozano, was not injured. Approximately ten head of swine were killed in the accident.

The Barton County Sheriff’s and other personnel were on the scene offloading the surviving livestock to another truck until 2:30 a.m.