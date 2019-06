PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake west of Plainville.

The quake occurred at 6:44 p.m. Friday evening and registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

USGS reports was 6 miles west of Plainville.

This tremor could be felt near Zurich, C & G Trucking, K Bar S Trucking, Pheasant Shack and Zurich Schoolhouse.

The has been little reports of any significant structural damage and no injuries.