Eastern Kansas man killed in car crash Friday

Kansas

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from eastern Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday, November 11.

Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas McCarty, of Mound City, was driving his 2004 Toyota Highlander southbound on K7, just over 600 ft north of Leasure Rd, when he drifted off the highway to the right. McCarty overcorrected his car when trying to get back on the highway, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. McCarty’s car rolled several times before coming to a rest.

McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

