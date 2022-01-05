Economic Recovery Loan Program now includes small business wildfire victims

TOPEKA Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has listed information about the Economic Recovery Loan Program (ERLP) as one of the recovery resources for farmers and ranchers that suffered from the ‘Four County Fire’ on the Kansas Department of Agriculture (EDA) website.

Many Kansans are facing hardships after the ‘Four County Fire’ that occurred on Dec. 15, especially farmers and ranchers and are beginning the long road to recovery.

“We are here to provide support for Kansans that will need long-term aid to rebuild and recover,” said Treasurer Rogers. “This isn’t a short-term project, it will be a long-term effort to restore the livelihoods of these Kansans, and my office will help in every way possible.”

The ERLP is one of the linked deposit loan programs that provide low-cost loans. It is operated through the Pooled Money Investment Board (PMIB), the State Treasurer’s Office, and local financial institutions.

Loans available through the program are designed to provide relief to struggling small businesses and agriculture operations.

To be eligible for the program, the borrower:

Cannot have more than 200 full-time employees

Needs to have offices or facilities operating in Kansas

Must use loan proceeds for operating expenses for a business in Kansas and cannot use loans for personal, family, or household use

Interest borrowers should speak to their financial institution about accessing the loans.

Additional information can be found at kansascash.ks.gov.