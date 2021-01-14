Elementary school in Oberlin canceled on Thursday due to vandalism

OBERLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oberlin School District announced Thursday that elementary school was canceled Thursday due to an act of vandalism.

The district said the person that vandalized the school sprayed multiple fire extinguishers throughout the entire school. Officials said because of the chemicals throughout the building and concern for the safety of the students, they did not have time to have the school cleaned before that 10 a.m. starting time.

In a message on the school district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Applegate said,

“The reason for the late start and then the eventually no school for the elementary was because the elementary school was vandalized. Buses are used at both buildings so that is why the late start for the secondary also.

The individual that vandalized the school sprayed multiple fire extinguishers throughout the whole school (Classrooms, gym, all hallways, etc.) We quickly realized because of the chemicals throughout the building and safety of the students, we would not have it cleaned in time for school to start at 10:00 am. That is the reason there is no school at the elementary today.”