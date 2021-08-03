Emporia police looking for 2 suspects involved in hit-and-run and kidnapping

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is asking the public for help finding two suspects in a hit-and-run and kidnapping.

The kidnapping occurred Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the east-central part of town.

According to the police, the suspects hit a bicyclist and kidnapped the rider. The victim was found but had significant injuries.

Police have described the vehicle that was used in the kidnapping. The suspects were described as two women. They were possibly driving a silver or tan car with a broken windshield.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Capt. Ray Mattas at 620-341-4353 or email at mattas@emporia-kansas.gov.