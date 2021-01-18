Emporia Police seeking public’s help in locating 2-year-old boy

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Police Department announced via its Facebook page Monday that they’re seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 2-year-old mixed race boy.

“The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs, a mixed race black and white male last seen with his grandmother, Jessica S. Downs (photo attached), and possibly Nathan Shown.

Jessica Downs is a white female, 41 years of age, 5’8” 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She may be driving a black or dark colored 4 door passenger car with a rounded body. (unknown make/model)

Nathan Shown is a white male, 39 years of age, 5’11” 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. (photo attached)

The child, Kyrese Cabrera-Downs, 2 years of age, a mixed race black and white male, approximately 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair (photo attached). Kyrese was last seen wearing a red “Thomas the Tank Engine” pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.

Police believe Downs (and possibly Shown) could be traveling to Augusta, KS with the child. EPD is currently investigating this case as a missing child and Interference with Parental Custody.

If you have any information, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers via Smartphone or online application by visiting P3 tips.com.”

