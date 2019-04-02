‘Enough is enough’ video hopes to reach youth before they commit crimes

Several members of the Wichita community coming together to help prevent crime and target our youth from participating in it.

A website, endviolence316.com, was designed to provide resources utilizing contacts from the city’s Youth Coalition. (SEE FULL LIST BELOW). The links can help benefit youth, parents, teachers, coaches and mentors in our community.

A 13 minute video was also produced and was placed on the site. It features people impacted by different crimes. Many of those crimes are from gang and gun violence.

“We just wanted to come up with a different way to try to prevent some of these crimes and come up with a way to reach out to individuals so that maybe they’d think twice before they engage in some of these activities,” said officer Donielle Watson, Wichita Police Department.

“Our goal is to get the message out to the young people that if you’re involved in criminal activity, the consequences are severe,” said Capt. Brent Allred.

The video will be played when members of the department make presentations at schools and summer camps.

For more information, log onto endviolence316.com