Eudora man dead after crash in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a crash that took place in Stanton County, Kan. Friday, Nov. 5.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryce Stude of Eudora was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe headed east on U.S. 160, near milepost 17, when he left the road to the north for an unknown reason.

He overcorrected while trying to get back on the highway and as a result, rolled his Tahoe an unknown number of times.

It came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

The crash resulted in the death of Stude.