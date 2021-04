MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is warning people to avoid western Shawnee County due to a large dangerous fire.

People in Maple Hill and Willard are being asked to evacuate and go to Rossville.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a fire near I-70 and Carlson Road. That’s near Maple Hill.

The fire was reported before 2 p.m. Friday.

